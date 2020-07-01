We will still have the “grab and go” each day until we get the permission to open. It has to be coming closer! We will bring your lunch to you in your car or at the door between 11-11:30 a.m. each day. If you cannot make it at that time, call for other arrangements. You may also get more than one meal for the week. This is donation just like normal meals.
Transportation is very busy, so please call and get on the schedule as soon as you have a date. If you need an appointment with Dr. Caplan, call Rhoda and she is making a time for him to come. We will arrange for proper spacing.
The 2020 census is important: please complete forms or call for assistance.
Keep cool and well.
The center will be closed July 3 for holiday.
Menus for the week of July 6:
Monday — Turkey, stuffing, whipped potatoes, green beans, roll and pears.
Tuesday — Chicken fried steak, parslied potatoes, veggie, bread and peaches.
Wednesday — Chicken noodle casserole, glazed carrots, greens, roll and pineapple.
Thursday — Pizza, green beans, banana and vanilla pudding.
Friday — BBQ chicken, buttered cabbage, sunnyside salad, corn muffin and grapes.
Remember this is the plan if all food is available. Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
