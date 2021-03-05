Remember to set your clocks forward before you go to bed on the 13th, “spring forward”!

Medical supplies still available at very low cost, call for phone number. You do not have to be 60. Anything from wheelchairs to Depends.

Menus for the week of March 15:

Monday - grilled chicken, baby bakers, veggie, cornbread, cinnamon apples

Tuesday - spaghetti with meat sauce, cottage cheese, green beans, garlic bread, pineapple.

Wednesday - salisbury steak, potatoes, cooked cabbage, roll, banana

Thursday - ham, cooked carrots, mixed greens, bread, pudding, grapes

Friday - oven fried chicken, whipped sweet potatoes, cauliflower, muffin, Mandarin oranges

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

