November election — we have a levy, and so does the 317 Board. And both are our services here in the county for us. Absentee ballot applications are available. Call the center and we can send this with meals.

Oct. 19 FISH FRY! This will be drive through 3 to 6 p.m.

Please remember to call for transportation as soon as you have your times.

Menus for the week of Sept. 27:

Monday — Oven fried chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, roll, cookie

Tuesday — Beef and noodles, broccoli, slaw, bread, fruit

Wednesday — Chicken salad sandwich, pasta salad, fruit cup and yogurt

Thursday — Baked steak, mashed potatoes, veggie, roll, angel food cake and berry blend

Friday — Chicken pot pie, green beans, cauliflower and cheese, tropical fruit

Menus are subject to change. Many foods are not available now, and we have to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

