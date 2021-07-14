Grab and Go each day from 11 to 11:30 a.m. or up to 5 meals for the week. If you cannot get here 11-11:30, call and we will have it ready whenever.
Transportation is very busy, call as soon as you have a time.
A fish fry will be held July 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. This is a drive through. You can call in your order anytime now, and it will be ready. The price is $8 for the perch dinner, which includes fish, baked beans, potato salad, roll and dessert. Dessert is apple pie or sugar free punch bowl cake. Sandwiches are available for $4, and extra fish is $1 per piece, or $5 for six. To order ahead, call 740-596-4706.
Menus for the week of July 19:
Monday — oven fried chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, roll, cookie.
Tuesday — turkey and noodles, broccoli, slaw, bread, strawberry jello.
Wednesday — chicken salad sandwich, pasta salad, fruit and yogurt.
Thursday — baked steak, mashed potatoes, veggie, roll, Angel Food cake.
Friday — ham and beans, cornbread, slaw, cottage cheese, pineapple.
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
