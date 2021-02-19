Weather permitting for services. We saw this in action this week.
Home meals—you have 2 extra shelf meals from here in case we cannot get to you. This is not the two boxes from the CARES ACT. The “blizzard packs” are the shelf meals in the plastic bag. This is a complete meal without electric needed.
We will deal with transportation in bad weather on a case by case basis.
We have a couple who has medical supplies very reasonably priced- wheelchair to Depends. Call the center at 740-596-4706 and we will give you contact number. Even if you are not 60, feel free to call.
Please call as soon as you have an appointment as we are really busy with vaccines and other medical appointments. We can schedule up to a year ahead.
Menus for the week of Feb. 22:
Monday — open faced roast beef sandwich, whipped potatoes, veggie, jello with fruit.
Tuesday — pizza, corn, broccoli and cheese casserole, fruit
Wednesday — turkey pot roast, potatoes and carrots, roll, Angel food cake. Fruit
Thursday — chicken sandwich, fries, peas, apple
Friday — sausage and kraut, whipped potatoes, succotash, slaw, cornbread.
Menus are subject to change and services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.