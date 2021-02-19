Weather permitting for services. We saw this in action this week.

Home meals—you have 2 extra shelf meals from here in case we cannot get to you. This is not the two boxes from the CARES ACT. The “blizzard packs” are the shelf meals in the plastic bag. This is a complete meal without electric needed.

We will deal with transportation in bad weather on a case by case basis.

We have a couple who has medical supplies very reasonably priced- wheelchair to Depends. Call the center at 740-596-4706 and we will give you contact number. Even if you are not 60, feel free to call.

Please call as soon as you have an appointment as we are really busy with vaccines and other medical appointments. We can schedule up to a year ahead.

Menus for the week of Feb. 22:

Monday — open faced roast beef sandwich, whipped potatoes, veggie, jello with fruit.

Tuesday — pizza, corn, broccoli and cheese casserole, fruit

Wednesday — turkey pot roast, potatoes and carrots, roll, Angel food cake. Fruit

Thursday — chicken sandwich, fries, peas, apple

Friday — sausage and kraut, whipped potatoes, succotash, slaw, cornbread.

Menus are subject to change and services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments