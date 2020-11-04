Call for transportation as soon as you have an appointment or need to go shopping.

We are still doing “grab & go” each day and you may get for the whole week. This is a donation we do regularly.

The center will be closed Nov. 11 for holiday.

Menus for the week of Nov. 9:

Monday — Chili, crackers, salad, cornbread, cherry crisp

Tuesday — Chicken tenders, hash brown casserole, green beans, muffin, peaches

Wednesday — closed

Thursday — Navy bean soup, chef salad, cornbread, crackers, orange

Friday — Pork chop, sweet potatoes, veggie, roll, pineapple

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

