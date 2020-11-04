Call for transportation as soon as you have an appointment or need to go shopping.
We are still doing “grab & go” each day and you may get for the whole week. This is a donation we do regularly.
The center will be closed Nov. 11 for holiday.
Menus for the week of Nov. 9:
Monday — Chili, crackers, salad, cornbread, cherry crisp
Tuesday — Chicken tenders, hash brown casserole, green beans, muffin, peaches
Wednesday — closed
Thursday — Navy bean soup, chef salad, cornbread, crackers, orange
Friday — Pork chop, sweet potatoes, veggie, roll, pineapple
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.