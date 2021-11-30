“Grab & Go” each day, can get up to 5 meals at a time.

Transportation available, please call as soon as you have an appointment, even as far ahead as a year.

Menus for Dec. 6:

Monday — Pork, sweet potatoes, veggie, roll, chocolate chip cookie, peaches

Tuesday — Cubed steak, whipped potatoes, peas, roll, banana

Wednesday — Pizza, broccoli, grapes

Thursday — Beef and provolone sandwich, vegetable soup, crackers, ambrosia

Friday — Chicken pot pie, green beans, cauliflower and cheese, bread, tropical fruit

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

