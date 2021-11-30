“Grab & Go” each day, can get up to 5 meals at a time.
Transportation available, please call as soon as you have an appointment, even as far ahead as a year.
Menus for Dec. 6:
Monday — Pork, sweet potatoes, veggie, roll, chocolate chip cookie, peaches
Tuesday — Cubed steak, whipped potatoes, peas, roll, banana
Wednesday — Pizza, broccoli, grapes
Thursday — Beef and provolone sandwich, vegetable soup, crackers, ambrosia
Friday — Chicken pot pie, green beans, cauliflower and cheese, bread, tropical fruit
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
