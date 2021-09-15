Grab & Go each day. This is the program where you can get up to 5 meals to take home each week. We have them ready by 11, and you may let us know if you need a different time. THe center is still closed, office open. We are here Monday thru Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

November election! We have a renewal levy, which means no increase in taxes. 317 Board also is a renewal, no increase, that funds our outreach program. Please remember these levies Nov. 2. We can get absentee ballot applications if you need one. Transportation available, please call us as early as you get the appointment, as we are really busy. We need drivers. We transport for medical and shopping. We also do Medicaid for medical appointments. 740-596-4706.

Menus for the week of Sept. 20

Monday — Cheeseburger, baked beans, broccoli salad, peaches and cookie

Tuesday — Pot roast with potatoes, carrot and onions, roll, Mandarin oranges and cake

Wednesday — Pizza, corn, pears, vanilla wafers

Thursday — Sloppy Joes, baby bakers, carrots, plums

Friday — Chicken and rice casserole, cauliflower, bread, cinnamon applesauce

Menus are subject to change. We are having problems getting many food items. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

