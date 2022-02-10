Grab & Go is available each day.
Menus for the week of Feb. 14:
Monday — Vegetable soup, crackers, peanut butter sandwich, peaches
Tuesday — BBQ chicken, potatoes, green bean casserole, roll, banana
Wednesday — Pork sandwich, sweet potatoes fries, succotash, applesauce
Thursday — Beef ad noodles, broccoli, mashed potatoes, bread, tropical fruit
Friday — Chicken pot pie, green beans, muffin, ambrosia
Menus are subject to change. We cannot always get what we order. Services are rendered on anon-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
