Grab & Go is available each day.

Menus for the week of Feb. 14:

Monday — Vegetable soup, crackers, peanut butter sandwich, peaches

Tuesday — BBQ chicken, potatoes, green bean casserole, roll, banana

Wednesday — Pork sandwich, sweet potatoes fries, succotash, applesauce

Thursday — Beef ad noodles, broccoli, mashed potatoes, bread, tropical fruit

Friday — Chicken pot pie, green beans, muffin, ambrosia

Menus are subject to change. We cannot always get what we order. Services are rendered on anon-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

