“Grab & Go” each day and it you need to come another time, call. You may have up to 5 meals for the week.

Menus for the week of May 17:

Monday — BBQ, baby bakers, peas, mixed fruit.

Tuesday — grilled chicken, carrots, spinach, bread, vanilla wafers. Pineapple.

Wednesday — lasagna, veggie, garlic biscuit, pears.

Thursday — ham and beans, cornbread, cottage cheese, slaw, crackers, Mandarin oranges, vanilla pudding.

Friday — meatloaf, whipped potatoes, brussel sprouts, applesauce, bread, cookie

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

