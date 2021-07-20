Thanks to all who did anything for the fish fry.

Remember, we do transportation, including for the vaccine. As long as you live in the county and are at least 60. We also do Medicaid transportation. Please call as soon as you get your appointments, as the schedule is very busy. We also transport for shopping.

Grab & Go still ongoing.

Menus for the week of July 26:

Monday — Chicken wraps, watermelon

Tuesday — Pork, sweet potatoes brussel sprouts, roll, jello with fruit

Wednesday — Chef salad, roll, crackers, cobbler

Thursday — Spaghetti and meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, pears

Friday — Turkey, green beans, potatoes, cornbread, applesauce

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

