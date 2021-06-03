Due to safety and high risk, the center will remain closed for the time being.
Grab & Go is still available each day. If you cannot make it during the scheduled time, 11 p.m — 11:30 p.m. , please call and so another time can be made available for you.
Please call for transportation as early as possible.
Menus for the week of June 7:
Monday — sausage gravy and biscuits, fries, grapes juice, banana
Tuesday — cheeseburger, potato salad, baked beans, peaches, cookie
Wednesday — chicken and noodles, whipped potatoes, green beans, roll, mandarin oranges
Thursday — ham, scalloped potatoes, greens, roll, apple
Friday — hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, stewed tomatoes, fruit
Menus subject to change. Services are rendered on anon-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
