Happy New Year for 2021! Hope it will be better than 2020.
The center will be closed 12/31 and 1/1 for the holiday.
Transportation and home meals still going and “grab & go” each day. Weather permitting now as we enter into winter.
Menus for the week of Jan. 4:
Monday — BBQ chicken ,baby bakers, veggie, cinnamon apples
Tuesday — spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic bun, pineapple
Wednesday — salisbury steak, potatoes, cooked cabbage, roll, banana
Thursday — ham, mixed beans, bread, pudding and grapes
Friday — oven fried chicken, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, muffin, Mandarin oranges
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
