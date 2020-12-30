Happy New Year for 2021! Hope it will be better than 2020.

The center will be closed 12/31 and 1/1 for the holiday.

Transportation and home meals still going and “grab & go” each day. Weather permitting now as we enter into winter.

Menus for the week of Jan. 4:

Monday — BBQ chicken ,baby bakers, veggie, cinnamon apples

Tuesday — spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic bun, pineapple

Wednesday — salisbury steak, potatoes, cooked cabbage, roll, banana

Thursday — ham, mixed beans, bread, pudding and grapes

Friday — oven fried chicken, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, muffin, Mandarin oranges

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

