The center is still closed for lunches and other activities. Remember, the office is open each day and transportation and home meals are each day. “Grab & go” is 11-11:30 a.m. daily.
Happy belated birthday to one of our long serving board members, Eleanor Benedict, and still serving at “100” as of Oct. 3. You are doing a terrific job for this agency, keep it up. Your support is great.
Oct. 12 — The center will be closed for Columbus Day.
Oct. 20 — A drive-through fish fry is scheduled from 3-6 p.m. This was a great success in August so we are doing it again. $8 for dinner of perch, baked beans, potato salad, roll, drink and apple pie. There is low-sugar punchbowl cake available. Sandwiches and pieces of perch are also available. You may call your order in on Oct. 19 or 20, and we will have it ready. Politicians are welcome in the parking lot as the cars go through.
Menus for the week of Oct. 12:
Monday — Closed
Tuesday — Sausage gravy and biscuits, potatoes, tomato juice, blueberry muffin and fruit.
Wednesday — Chicken pot pie, brussel sprouts, cucumber salad, roll and apple crisp.
Thursday — Pizza, green beans and peaches
Friday — Scalloped turkey, carrots, lima beans, roll and ambrosia
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible!
