We still have “Grab & Go” each day. Still have not heard anything about reopening. You may get five meals at a time.
Transportation available. Please call as soon as you get the times. We can go one year ahead.
Menus for the week of Dec. 13:
Monday — Ham, butter beans, greens, bread, graham crackers, applesauce
Tuesday — Beef and noodles, whipped potatoes, broccoli, biscuit, peaches
Wednesday — Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, brownie, grapes
Thursday — Lasagna, brussel sprouts, garlic bread, jello with fruit
Friday — Navy bean soup, crackers, cheese cubes, cornbread, orange
Menus are subject to change. We have problems getting certain foods.
Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.