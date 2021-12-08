We still have “Grab & Go” each day. Still have not heard anything about reopening. You may get five meals at a time.

Transportation available. Please call as soon as you get the times. We can go one year ahead.

Menus for the week of Dec. 13:

Monday — Ham, butter beans, greens, bread, graham crackers, applesauce

Tuesday — Beef and noodles, whipped potatoes, broccoli, biscuit, peaches

Wednesday — Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, brownie, grapes

Thursday — Lasagna, brussel sprouts, garlic bread, jello with fruit

Friday — Navy bean soup, crackers, cheese cubes, cornbread, orange

Menus are subject to change. We have problems getting certain foods.

Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

