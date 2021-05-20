Grab & Go is still available each day. Remember, you can pick up an entire weeks worth of meals at a time.
Please call ahead as soon as you get an appointment for transportation. We are scheduling months in advance.
Menus for the week of May 24:
Monday — deli turkey and cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, crackers, beets, fruit salad.
Tuesday — chicken, strips, stir fried veggies, rice, roll, tomatoes, jello with fruit.
Wednesday — pork, sweet potatoes, green beans, stuffing, roll, peaches.
Thursday — pizza, corn, blueberry muffin, banana
Friday — chicken sandwich, butter beans, baby carrots, ambrosia
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
