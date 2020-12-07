Transportation and home meals are still the same. Grab & go is available each day.
Please have a table or stand just inside your door for the driver to place your meal on when it is delivered. We are NOT supposed to come in.
You have all received a “blizzard pack” or emergency meal in case of bad weather or other emergency.
Menus for the week of Dec. 14:
Monday - navy bean soup, crackers, chef salad, cornbread, orange
Tuesday - chicken tenders, hash brown casserole, green beans, muffin, peaches
Wednesday - beef and noodles, spinach, stewed tomatoes, roll, pears
Thursday - chili, cottage cheese crackers, cornbread, cherry crisp
Friday - pork, sweet potatoes, veggie, roll, pineapple
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.