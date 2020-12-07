Transportation and home meals are still the same. Grab & go is available each day.

Please have a table or stand just inside your door for the driver to place your meal on when it is delivered. We are NOT supposed to come in.

You have all received a “blizzard pack” or emergency meal in case of bad weather or other emergency.

Menus for the week of Dec. 14:

Monday - navy bean soup, crackers, chef salad, cornbread, orange

Tuesday - chicken tenders, hash brown casserole, green beans, muffin, peaches

Wednesday - beef and noodles, spinach, stewed tomatoes, roll, pears

Thursday - chili, cottage cheese crackers, cornbread, cherry crisp

Friday - pork, sweet potatoes, veggie, roll, pineapple

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments