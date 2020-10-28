The center is still closed except for transportation and home-delivered meals. Remember, “grab and go” each day will be from 11-11:30 a.m. You may take up to five meals at a time. If you cannot get here at that time, call and we will make arrangements.
Thanks to all of you who made the fish fry a great success. The next one will be in April.
Menus for the week of Nov. 2:
Monday — Oven fried chicken, baked beans, slaw roll, pistachio fluff
Tuesday — Lasagna, veggie, garlic bread, Mandarin oranges
Wednesday — Ham, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, bread, strawberry applesauce
Thursday — Cubed steak and gravy, whipped potatoes, peas, roll, banana
Friday — Turkey club, potato soup, beets, crackers, apple
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
