Grab & Go is still available each day. Reminder that you may get 5 for the week or one a day.

Menus for the week of May 3:

Monday — sausage and gravy, biscuit, home fries, grape juice, banana

Tuesday — cheeseburger, potato salad, baked beans, peaches and cookie

Wednesday — chicken and noodles, whipped potatoes, green beans, Mandarin oranges

Thursday — ham, scalloped potatoes, greens, roll, apple

Friday — beani and “weenie”, tater tots, peas, bread, fruit

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

