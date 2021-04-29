Grab & Go is still available each day. Reminder that you may get 5 for the week or one a day.
Menus for the week of May 3:
Monday — sausage and gravy, biscuit, home fries, grape juice, banana
Tuesday — cheeseburger, potato salad, baked beans, peaches and cookie
Wednesday — chicken and noodles, whipped potatoes, green beans, Mandarin oranges
Thursday — ham, scalloped potatoes, greens, roll, apple
Friday — beani and “weenie”, tater tots, peas, bread, fruit
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
