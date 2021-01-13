Weather permitting for services. Remember transportation is still as usual so call as soon as you get your appointment. This can even be a year in advance.
Home meals going strong and remember “grab & go” each day at the door. You may pick up a week at a time. If you cannot get here by 11:30, call and we will work it out with you.
The center will be closed for the holiday on the 18th.
Menus for the week of Jan. 18:
Monday — holiday
Tuesday — pork chop, baked beans, broccoli and cheese, muffin, fruit.
Wednesday — turkey pot roast, potatoes, carrots, roll, Angel Food cake, berries
Thursday — breaded chicken sandwich, fries, apple
Friday -sauerkraut and sausage, whipped potatoes, cornbread
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on anon-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
