Weather permitting for services. Remember transportation is still as usual so call as soon as you get your appointment. This can even be a year in advance.

Home meals going strong and remember “grab & go” each day at the door. You may pick up a week at a time. If you cannot get here by 11:30, call and we will work it out with you.

The center will be closed for the holiday on the 18th.

Menus for the week of Jan. 18:

Monday — holiday

Tuesday — pork chop, baked beans, broccoli and cheese, muffin, fruit.

Wednesday — turkey pot roast, potatoes, carrots, roll, Angel Food cake, berries

Thursday — breaded chicken sandwich, fries, apple

Friday -sauerkraut and sausage, whipped potatoes, cornbread

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on anon-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

