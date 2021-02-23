All service are weather permitting. If you are in doubt, call the center and see if we answer.
You may leave a number and we will call you if we are not here. Rhoda checks this and will call you has to have number.
Those of you who had to use blizzard packs,, they will be replaced so all home meals have 3 in case of an emergency. These are the meals in a plastic bag that you store on a shelf.
Remember if you need medical supplies- wheelchair, walker, Depends etc., there are some other items. Call the center and get the number to call, there is a small charge, but a great savings. You do not have to be 60.
Please call as soon as you have an appointment as the calendar is filling fast.
Menus for the week of March 1:
Monday - chicken , creamy spinach bake, bread, pears
Tuesday - beef and noodles, whipped potatoes, peas, roll, peaches, cookie
Wednesday - cabbage casserole, oven fried potatoes, veggie, roll, orange
Thursday - chili, crackers, cheese, muffin, banana
Friday - chicken alfredo, green beans, garlic bread, cinnamon apples, grapes
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.