All service are weather permitting. If you are in doubt, call the center and see if we answer.

You may leave a number and we will call you if we are not here. Rhoda checks this and will call you has to have number.

Those of you who had to use blizzard packs,, they will be replaced so all home meals have 3 in case of an emergency. These are the meals in a plastic bag that you store on a shelf.

Remember if you need medical supplies- wheelchair, walker, Depends etc., there are some other items. Call the center and get the number to call, there is a small charge, but a great savings. You do not have to be 60.

Please call as soon as you have an appointment as the calendar is filling fast.

Menus for the week of March 1:

Monday - chicken , creamy spinach bake, bread, pears

Tuesday - beef and noodles, whipped potatoes, peas, roll, peaches, cookie

Wednesday - cabbage casserole, oven fried potatoes, veggie, roll, orange

Thursday - chili, crackers, cheese, muffin, banana

Friday - chicken alfredo, green beans, garlic bread, cinnamon apples, grapes

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments