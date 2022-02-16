“Grab & Go” is available each day. You can take up to five meals for the week.
Legal aide will be here again April 14. You have to be 60 and live in Vinton or Jackson counties. You do need an appointment; please call 740-596-4706.
The Center will be closed Feb. 21 for Presidents’ Day. Meals will be out earlier.
Menus for the week of Feb. 21:
Monday — Closed
Tuesday — Turkey pot roast, potatoes and carrots, roll, pears
Wednesday — Sausage and gravy, biscuit, hash browns, apple juice, fruit
Thursday — Sloppy Joes, corn , potatoes, Mandarin oranges
Friday — Pork, potatoes, veggie, roll, spiced apples and pudding
Menus are subject to change. We cannot always get what is ordered, and due to no proper containers, we will not have soup or chili until further notice.
The center and vans are handicap accessible. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.