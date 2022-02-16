“Grab & Go” is available each day. You can take up to five meals for the week.

Legal aide will be here again April 14. You have to be 60 and live in Vinton or Jackson counties. You do need an appointment; please call 740-596-4706.

The Center will be closed Feb. 21 for Presidents’ Day. Meals will be out earlier.

Menus for the week of Feb. 21:

Monday — Closed

Tuesday — Turkey pot roast, potatoes and carrots, roll, pears

Wednesday — Sausage and gravy, biscuit, hash browns, apple juice, fruit

Thursday — Sloppy Joes, corn , potatoes, Mandarin oranges

Friday — Pork, potatoes, veggie, roll, spiced apples and pudding

Menus are subject to change. We cannot always get what is ordered, and due to no proper containers, we will not have soup or chili until further notice.

The center and vans are handicap accessible. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis.

