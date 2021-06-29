Still just “Grab & Go” each day. Remember, you may get up to 5 meals for the week at a time.
The center is still not ready to open back up but it is coming long.
A drive thru fish fry will be held July 20 3-6p.m. You may call in on Monday and Tuesday to order ahead. The prices are the same: Fish dinner- $8.00; under 12 years old $4.00; sandwich $4.00; $1.00 per piece or 6/$5.00. The dinner includes: fish, potato salad, baked beans, roll, apple pie and Pepsi product or water. There is sugar free punch bowl cake available instead of apple pie for dessert. To call ahead, we can be reached at 740-596-4706.
The center will be closed on July 4 for the holiday.
Menus for the week of July 4:
Monday - holiday
Tuesday - grilled chicken, mixed vegetables, AuGratin potatoes, roll, cherry crisp
Wednesday - polish sausage, potato wedges, roll, ambrosia
Thursday - turkey and cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, crackers, fruit
Friday - chicken stir-fry, broccoli, vanilla wafers, vanilla pudding, apples
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
