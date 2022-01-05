“Grab & go” is available each day.

Menus for the week of Jan. 10:

Monday — Vegetable soup, crackers, peanut butter sandwich, peaches

Tuesday — BBQ chicken, potatoes, green bean casserole, roll, animal crackers, banana

Wednesday — Pork, fries, succotash, applesauce

Thursday — Beef and noodles, broccoli, mashed potatoes, biscuits, tropical fruit salad

Friday — Chicken pot pie, cauliflower, muffin, apple crisp, ambrosia

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on anon-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

