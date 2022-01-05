“Grab & go” is available each day.
Menus for the week of Jan. 10:
Monday — Vegetable soup, crackers, peanut butter sandwich, peaches
Tuesday — BBQ chicken, potatoes, green bean casserole, roll, animal crackers, banana
Wednesday — Pork, fries, succotash, applesauce
Thursday — Beef and noodles, broccoli, mashed potatoes, biscuits, tropical fruit salad
Friday — Chicken pot pie, cauliflower, muffin, apple crisp, ambrosia
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on anon-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
