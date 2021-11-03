Thanks to all of you who supported the two levies for senior citizens.
Remember — grab & go each day or by the week.
The center will be closed Nov. 11-12 for the holiday. Lunches will be delivered early for those of you who get meals on Thursday and Friday. Call as soon as you get your appointments for transportation.
On Nov. 6, set your clocks back before you go to bed.
Menus for the week of Nov. 8:
Monday — Ham, baked beans, mixed greens, bread, graham crackers, applesauce
Tuesday — Beef and noodles, whipped potatoes, green beans, biscuit, peaches
Wednesday — Chicken breast, veggie, rice pilaf, roll, brownie and grapes
Thursday — Closed
Friday — Closed
Menus are subject to change. We are having problems getting certain foods.
Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
