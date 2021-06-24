Grab & Go is still available each day.

A fish fry is planned for July 20 from 3-6 p.m. This will be drive through. You may call order in anytime on that Monday or during the say on Tuesday. Call 596-4706 for orders.

This menu includes perch, potato salad, baked beans, roll, dessert and Pepsi product or water. Sandwiches and pieces are available also. The cost is $8.00 for adults; $4.00 child; $4.00 sandwich with pieces $1.00 each or 6 for $5.00.

Menus for the week of June 28:

Monday — deli turkey and cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, crackers, beets, pistachio fluff

Tuesday — chicken strips, veggie, tomatoes, rice, roll, jello

Wednesday — pork chop, sweet potatoes, green beans, stuffing, roll, peaches

Thursday — beef, mashed potatoes, veggie, bread, brownie and Mandarin oranges

Friday — taco wraps, refried beans, cobbler

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments