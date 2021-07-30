Please remember to call as soon as you get an appointment as our transportation is very busy. We do transport for medical (including vaccines) and shopping. We also do Medicaid transportation for medical appointments.
Grab & go available daily. You may have multiple meals. Some of you pick up for a week at a time. If you cannot get here 11-11:30, call and let us know when you will be here.
Menus for the week of Aug. 2:
Monday — Chicken , scalloped potatoes ,broccoli, roll, peaches
Tuesday — Ham, potatoes, cooked cabbage, cornbread muffin, watermelon
Wednesday — Lasagna, salad, green beans, garlic biscuit, banana
Thursday — Beef, mashed potatoes, veggie, bread, brownie, mandarin oranges
Friday — Taco salad, refried beans, tortilla chips, cobbler
Menus are subject to change. Services are available on a nondiscriminatory basis! The center and vans are handicap accessible.
