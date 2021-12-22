“Grab & Go” each day. Remember, you can take 5 meals at a time.
The center will be closed the next two Fridays for the holiday on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
Happy Holidays from all of us to all of you! This is Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
I will have a schedule for Legal Aide for 2022. You need to be 60 and live in Vinton or Jackson counties.
Menus for the week of Dec. 27:
Monday — Turkey sandwich, broccoli soup, crackers, beets, cake
Tuesday — Chicken tenders, potato salad, greens, roll, grapes
Wednesday — Omelet, sausage, hash browns, corn, bread, banana
Thursday — Sack lunch
Friday — Cooks’ choice
Menus are subject to change. There may be changes when we cannot get food items for menus. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
