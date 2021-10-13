There will be a fish fry Oct. 19 from 3 to 6 p.m. Drive through and you may call order in anytime now (596-4706). The price is still the same: dinner $8.00: sandwich $4.00: pieces of fish 6/$5. or $1.00 each. There is apple pie and punch bowl cake and Pepsi, diet pepsi, sierra mist and water.

Levy! We are on the ballot two times this election. Senior Citizens and Mental Health (Outreach program). These will not raise taxes, they are renewals! These will help keep our services going.

Please call as soon as you need transportation, calendar is filling fast.

The office is open M-Th. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menus for the week of Oct. 18:

Monday — Turkey and cheese sandwich, broccoli soup, crackers, beets, cake

Tuesday — Oven fried chicken, potato salad, mixed greens, grapes

Wednesday — Sausage and omelet, hash browns, corn, bread, banana

Thursday — Turkey pot roast, with potatoes and carrots, roll, fruit cup

Friday — Meatloaf, whipped potatoes ,buttered carrots, cornbread, angel food cake with berries

Menus are subject to change. Some foods are not available. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

