There will be a fish fry Oct. 19 from 3 to 6 p.m. Drive through and you may call order in anytime now (596-4706). The price is still the same: dinner $8.00: sandwich $4.00: pieces of fish 6/$5. or $1.00 each. There is apple pie and punch bowl cake and Pepsi, diet pepsi, sierra mist and water.
Levy! We are on the ballot two times this election. Senior Citizens and Mental Health (Outreach program). These will not raise taxes, they are renewals! These will help keep our services going.
Please call as soon as you need transportation, calendar is filling fast.
The office is open M-Th. 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Menus for the week of Oct. 18:
Monday — Turkey and cheese sandwich, broccoli soup, crackers, beets, cake
Tuesday — Oven fried chicken, potato salad, mixed greens, grapes
Wednesday — Sausage and omelet, hash browns, corn, bread, banana
Thursday — Turkey pot roast, with potatoes and carrots, roll, fruit cup
Friday — Meatloaf, whipped potatoes ,buttered carrots, cornbread, angel food cake with berries
Menus are subject to change. Some foods are not available. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.