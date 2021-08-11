We are not sure how all will go with all this new “stuff” going around. We will continue as we have been doing until we know what is going to happen. “Grab & Go” is available every day. You may get 5 meals at a time, if you need to come at another time, call.
Transportation available for medical and shopping. We are really busy, so please call as soon as you know. We do take persons for vaccines. We do persons 60 and over and Medicaid. We do some disability. Call 740-596-4706.
Menus for the week of Aug. 16:
Monday — Cheeseburger, baked beans, broccoli salad, peaches, cookie
Tuesday — Chicken and rice casserole, peas, bread, strawberry applesauce
Wednesday — Pizza, garlic bread, pears and vanilla wafers
Thursday — Pork riblet, baby bakers, buttered carrots, cornbread, plums
Friday — Turkey pot roast, roll, Mandarin oranges, cake
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
