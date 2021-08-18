Grab & go each day, call if you cannot get here by 11:30, and we will make arrangements.

Transportation is available for persons 60 and older, Medicaid and some disabled. Call 740-596-4706 for appointment as soon as you have them.

Menus for the week of 8/23:

Monday — Oven fried chicken, hash brown casserole, green beans, roll, cookie

Tuesday — Beef and noodles, broccoli, cucumber salad, bread, jello with fruit

Wednesday — Chicken salad, pasta salad, fruit cup, yogurt

Thursday — Baked steak, mashed potatoes, veggie, roll, angel food cake

Friday — Ham and bean soup, slaw, cornbread muffin, cottage cheese, pineapple

Menus are subject to change. Service are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

