Grab & go each day, call if you cannot get here by 11:30, and we will make arrangements.
Transportation is available for persons 60 and older, Medicaid and some disabled. Call 740-596-4706 for appointment as soon as you have them.
Menus for the week of 8/23:
Monday — Oven fried chicken, hash brown casserole, green beans, roll, cookie
Tuesday — Beef and noodles, broccoli, cucumber salad, bread, jello with fruit
Wednesday — Chicken salad, pasta salad, fruit cup, yogurt
Thursday — Baked steak, mashed potatoes, veggie, roll, angel food cake
Friday — Ham and bean soup, slaw, cornbread muffin, cottage cheese, pineapple
Menus are subject to change. Service are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
