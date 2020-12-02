Transportation is still rolling. Please call as soon as you get your appointment as the schedule is very busy. This includes person in the county 60 and older and some Medicaid persons.

We do have handicap vans as needed for all persons. 1-740-596-4706.

We are busy with home delivered meals and”grab& go” each day.

Menus for the week of Dec.7:

Monday — oven fried chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll, pistachio pudding

Tuesday — lasagna, salad, veggie, garlic bread, Mandarin oranges

Wednesday — ham, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, bread, strawberry applesauce.

Thursday — cube steak, whipped potatoes, peas, roll, banana

Friday — turkey club, potato soup, beets, crackers, apple

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis! The center and vans are handicap accessible.

