Transportation is still rolling. Please call as soon as you get your appointment as the schedule is very busy. This includes person in the county 60 and older and some Medicaid persons.
We do have handicap vans as needed for all persons. 1-740-596-4706.
We are busy with home delivered meals and”grab& go” each day.
Menus for the week of Dec.7:
Monday — oven fried chicken, baked beans, slaw, roll, pistachio pudding
Tuesday — lasagna, salad, veggie, garlic bread, Mandarin oranges
Wednesday — ham, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, bread, strawberry applesauce.
Thursday — cube steak, whipped potatoes, peas, roll, banana
Friday — turkey club, potato soup, beets, crackers, apple
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis! The center and vans are handicap accessible.
