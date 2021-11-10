Both levies passed, thanks to all! Grab & Go each day 11 - 11:30, or call for another time. You may take up to 5 meals for the week. The center will be closed Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 for the holiday. Thanks to all veterans for your service! You will have all of your lunches for those days. Please call as soon as you have an appointment, up to a year.

Menus for the week of Nov. 15:

Monday — Sausage and gravy, hash browns, tomato juice, biscuits, blueberry muffin, fruit

Tuesday — Chicken tenders, broccoli and cheese, corn, muffin, mixed fruit

Wednesday — Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, apple

Thursday — Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, roll, apple pie

Friday — Johnny Marzetti, butter beans, garlic biscuit, Mandarin oranges

Menus are subject to change! Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

