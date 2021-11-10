Both levies passed, thanks to all! Grab & Go each day 11 - 11:30, or call for another time. You may take up to 5 meals for the week. The center will be closed Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 for the holiday. Thanks to all veterans for your service! You will have all of your lunches for those days. Please call as soon as you have an appointment, up to a year.
Menus for the week of Nov. 15:
Monday — Sausage and gravy, hash browns, tomato juice, biscuits, blueberry muffin, fruit
Tuesday — Chicken tenders, broccoli and cheese, corn, muffin, mixed fruit
Wednesday — Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, apple
Thursday — Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, roll, apple pie
Friday — Johnny Marzetti, butter beans, garlic biscuit, Mandarin oranges
Menus are subject to change! Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
