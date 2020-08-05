The office is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Grab and go” is daily, 11-11:30 a.m. Remember, if you cannot make it at that time, call and we will have it ready.
Aug. 11: Fish Fry, 3-6 p.m., carry-out only. We will have a dinner with fish, potato salad, baked beans, a roll, apple pie and Pepsi. Sugar-free dessert is available. The meal cost is $8. A sandwich will cost $4, and each fish is $1 per piece or six for $5. Those interested should call ahead so staff can have their orders prepared. Staff will bring items out to the parking lot. You may call anytime to order: 740-596-4706.
The center will hopefully be back to inside eating and carry-out in October.
Warning: If you get “free” masks in the mail and do not recognize the return address, don’t open them. Call the Sheriff’s Office and let deputies examine them first. In addition, do not open any “seeds” you receive in the mail from a sender you do not recognize. Just be careful and know the sender.
Menus for the week of Aug. 10:
Monday — Chef salad, orange juice, banana, crackers, vanilla wafers and vanilla pudding.
Tuesday — Chicken fried steak, parslied potatoes, salad, bread and peaches.
Wednesday — Pork and noodle casserole, carrots, kale, roll and pineapple.
Thursday — Turkey, whipped potatoes, green beans, stuffing, roll and pears.
Friday — BBQ chicken, buttered cabbage, potato salad, sunny-side salad, corn muffin and grapes.
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap-accessible.
