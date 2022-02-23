Grab & Go daily. Pick up from 11 to 11:30 or call if you need another time.

We still do transportation for persons 60 and older and live in the county. We also do Medicaid transportation as well as handicap. This is donation. Please call 740-596-4706 with appointments as soon as you have them. This can be a year ahead. We also take persons shopping. This is just a reminder.

Legal Aide will be here April 14. You need to live in Vinton or Jackson counties and be at least 60. Call 740-596-4706 for an appointment.

Menus for the week of Feb. 28:

Monday — Spaghetti and meat, corn, garlic stick, mixed fruit

Tuesday — Ham, sweet potatoes, veggie, biscuit, graham crackers, strawberry applesauce

Wednesday — Pizza, peas, orange

Thursday — Chicken, scalloped potatoes, spinach, roll, cobbler

Friday — Meatloaf, whipped potatoes, carrots, roll, peaches

Menus are subject to change. We will try to have this as long as we can get food items. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

