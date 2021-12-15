“Grab & Go” each day. Call for transportation as soon as you have information.
A legal aide will be available here in 2022. If you need this service, please call. You need to live in Vinton or Jackson counties and be at least 60.
Menus for the week of Dec. 20:
Monday — Sausage and gravy, potatoes, biscuits, fruit
Tuesday — Chicken tenders, broccoli and cheese, corn, muffin, fruit
Wednesday — Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, apple
Thursday — Turkey roast, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread, hot cinnamon apples
Friday — Sack lunch (center closed)
Menus are subject to change; some foods are hard to get. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
