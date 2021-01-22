The senior center is doing transportation for vaccine appointments. To qualify, the senior still needs to be 60 or be on Medicaid. If help is needed with registration for vaccine with the Health Dept., they have the forms and can assist.
Weather permitting on all transportation. Once an appointment has been scheduled, call the center so transportation can also be arranged.
“Grab & go” available each day. Still no word of opening yet.
Menus for the week of Feb. 1:
Monday - pork, butter beans, veggie, cornbread, pineapple.
Tuesday - chicken salad sandwich, potato soup, crackers, Mandarin orange.
Wednesday - sausage gravy and biscuit, hash brown casserole, tomato juice, applesauce
Thursday - chicken strips, corn, green beans, blueberry muffin, fruit.
Friday - hamburger, corn, broccoli, pears.
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
