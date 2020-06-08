“Grab and go” is from 11-11:30 a.m. each day. Come to the door and get your lunch. You may get them for a week and make one trip. If you need another time, call.
The office is open each day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., we are doing transportation (call early as the schedule has gotten busy) and home meals. We are doing shopping, as well as medical.
Still waiting to open.
Menus for the week of June 1:
Monday — Oven fried chicken, whipped potatoes, brussel sprouts, roll and pineapple.
Tuesday — Vegetable soup, crackers, sub, slaw and fruit.
Wednesday — Pork, potatoes, carrots, cornbread muffin and cinnamon apples.
Thursday — Burrito, salsa, tortilla chips and berries.
Friday — Meatloaf, baby bakers, cauliflower, roll and ambrosia.
Menus are subject to change. We cannot always get supplies and have to make changes. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
