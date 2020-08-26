The center will remain closed until certain mandates are lifted. We will continue as we are for the time being with transportation and home meals.
Remember the “grab and go": This is each day 11-11:30 a.m. and if you cannot make it then, call and we will work it out. You may also pick up meals for more than one day as long as we know. This all is coming to an end and we have a lot to catch up with.
Christmas in July in October, why not?
You may come into office 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Remember the scams: free masks, free seeds, and phone calls.
Menus for the week of Aug. 31:
Monday — Chicken strips, cottage cheese, corn, fruit and macaroni salad.
Tuesday Ham and cheese sandwich, salad, muffin, fruit
Wednesday — Turkey pot roast, potatoes, carrots, bread and jello.
Thursday — Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, pea salad, bread, animal crackers and ambrosia.
Friday — Cheeseburger, baked beans, veggies and pears.
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
