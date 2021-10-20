Thanks to all who helped in any way with the fish fry.

Remember the two levies on the ballot. We have ours that is a renewal — no increase in taxes. It is for Senior Citizens. The other is under mental health through the 317 Board for our Outreach program. This also is not an increase in taxes, it is a renewal! Thanks for your help.

Grab & go each day you may get for the week. Transportation is available but very busy. Please call as soon as you know you have your time. We are even scheduling for next year.

Menus for the week of Oct. 25:

Remember, these can change as some foods are not available.

Monday — Spaghetti and meat sauce, veggie, garlic bread, peaches

Tuesday — Creamed chicken and biscuits, peas, hot apples, blueberry muffin

Wednesday — Chili, crackers, pasta salad, peanut butter sandwich, pears

Thursday — Beef, cooked cabbage, baby bakers, cornbread, jello with fruit

Friday — Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, broccoli, bread, strawberry applesauce

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

