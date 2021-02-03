All transportation is weather permitting, please call if you have questions 740-596-4706. “Grab & go” still available each day.
Center still closed for all activities.
Menus for the week of Feb. 8:
Monday — BBQ chicken, baby bakers, veggie, cornbread, cinnamon apples
Tuesday — spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic bread, pineapple
Wednesday — salisbury steak in gravy, potatoes, cooked cabbage, roll, banana
Thursday — ham, carrots, greens, bread, grapes
Friday — oven fried chicken, whipped potatoes, cauliflower, muffin, Mandarin oranges
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
