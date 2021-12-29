The center will be closed Dec. 31. You will get home meals for the entire week by Thursday.

“Grab & go” is each day. You may get five meals.

Happy New Year from all of us!

Menus for the week of Jan. 3:

Monday — Sausage, potato casserole, buttered cabbage, biscuits, Mandarin oranges

Tuesday — Chicken, cottage cheese, peas, bread, fruit

Wednesday — Hamburger gravy, whipped potatoes, cooked carrots, roll, cake, berries

Thursday — Cheeseburger, fries, green beans, banana

Friday — Chicken alfredo, broccoli, cheesy garlic biscuit, pineapple

Menus are subject to change. Several foods are not available at this time.

Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

