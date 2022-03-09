Daylight Saving Time begins March 13 and time will spring forward. Set clocks one hour forward before you go to bed on Saturday night.
We transport persons 60 and over and handicap. We also do Medicaid transportation. Call 740-596-4706 to schedule your appointments. We also do shopping trips. Our vans are handicap accessible for those who need this service.
“Grab & go” is available each day from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., call if you need a different time. You may have 5 meals at a time. This is for donations.
On April 14, a legal aide will be here. You must have an appointment. Call 740-596-4706 to set up an appointment. The service for persons in Vinton or Jackson counties and are at least 60.
Menus for the week of March 14:
Monday — Smoked sausage, potato casserole, buttered cabbage, biscuits, Mandarin oranges
Tuesday — Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, broccoli, cheesy garlic biscuit, pineapple
Wednesday — Hamburger gravy, whipped potatoes, cooked carrots, roll, cake
Thursday — Cheeseburger, green beans, fries, banana
Friday — Chicken and rice casserole, veggie, bread, grapes
Menus are subject to change. Some foods are not available. Services are rendered on anon-discriminatory basis. The vans are handicap accessible.
