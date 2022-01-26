Grab & Go each day. Remember, you may have five at a time. Your donations are appreciated.

Legal Aide will be here Feb. 10 in the morning, Please call for an appointment, 740-596-4706. This service is free to persons 60 years old and older and live in Vinton or Jackson counties.

Menus for the week of Jan. 31:

Monday — Turkey, stuffing, whipped potatoes and gravy, beets, roll, tropical fruit

Tuesday — Baked steak, baby bakers, baked beans, slaw, banana muffin

Wednesday — Lasagna, green beans, garlic bread, chocolate pudding, pears

Thursday — Chicken, au gratin potatoes, veggie, bread, jello with fruit

Friday — Ham and beans soup, cottage cheese, sunnyside salad, cornbread, peaches

Menus are subject to change. We are not getting all of our orders. Services are rendered on a non-disciminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments