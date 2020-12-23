Merry Christmas to all!
The center will be closed Dec. 24 and 25. Transportation and home meals are still going strong and so is “grab & go” with weather permitting.
All have received your “goodie bag” with your home meals.
Menus for the week of Dec. 28:
Monday — cheeseburger, parslied potatoes, pasta salad, hot cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday — chicken, baby bakers, veggie, roll, fruit, and pumpkin bread,
Wednesday — pork, scalloped potatoes, veggie, cornbread, banana and Mandarin oranges
You will have meals for Thurs, and Fri. Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
