Remember the levies for election. The one is stated as ours, and the other is mental health, and that is our Outreach program. These will not raise taxes.
Grab & Go each day. Call appointments in as soon as you get them for transportation. We can do this a year ahead. We transport 60 years and older, Medicaid and some disabled. Call 740-596-4706.
Menus for the week of Nov. 1
Monday — Pork, sweet potatoes, veggie, roll, cookie and peaches
Tuesday — Cubed steak, whipped potatoes, peas, roll, banana
Wednesday — Pizza, broccoli, garlic stick, grapes
Thursday — Beef and cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, crackers, cucumbers, bread, ambrosia salad
Friday — Chicken pot pie, green beans, cauliflower with cheese, muffin, tropical fruit
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
