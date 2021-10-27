Remember the levies for election. The one is stated as ours, and the other is mental health, and that is our Outreach program. These will not raise taxes.

Grab & Go each day. Call appointments in as soon as you get them for transportation. We can do this a year ahead. We transport 60 years and older, Medicaid and some disabled. Call 740-596-4706.

Menus for the week of Nov. 1

Monday — Pork, sweet potatoes, veggie, roll, cookie and peaches

Tuesday — Cubed steak, whipped potatoes, peas, roll, banana

Wednesday — Pizza, broccoli, garlic stick, grapes

Thursday — Beef and cheese sandwich, vegetable soup, crackers, cucumbers, bread, ambrosia salad

Friday — Chicken pot pie, green beans, cauliflower with cheese, muffin, tropical fruit

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments