Legal Aide will be here Feb. 10 in the morning. You do need an appointment. You need to live in Vinton or Jackson counties and be at least 60. Call 740-596-4706 for an appointment. Grab & Go is daily.
Menus for the week of Jan. 24:
Monday — Spaghetti and meat, green beans, garlic stick, fruit
Tuesday — Ham, sweet potatoes, veggie, garlic stick, graham crackers, applesauce
Wednesday — Navy bean soup, slaw, cornbread, orange
Thursday — Chicken, scalloped potatoes, spinach, bread, cobbler
Friday — Meatloaf, whipped potatoes, carrots, roll, peaches
Menus are subject to change. We are having trouble getting all the menu items, so there may be slight changes. Services are rendered on a non discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.
