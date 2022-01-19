Legal Aide will be here Feb. 10 in the morning. You do need an appointment. You need to live in Vinton or Jackson counties and be at least 60. Call 740-596-4706 for an appointment. Grab & Go is daily.

Menus for the week of Jan. 24:

Monday — Spaghetti and meat, green beans, garlic stick, fruit

Tuesday — Ham, sweet potatoes, veggie, garlic stick, graham crackers, applesauce

Wednesday — Navy bean soup, slaw, cornbread, orange

Thursday — Chicken, scalloped potatoes, spinach, bread, cobbler

Friday — Meatloaf, whipped potatoes, carrots, roll, peaches

Menus are subject to change. We are having trouble getting all the menu items, so there may be slight changes. Services are rendered on a non discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments