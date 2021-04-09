Grab and go is still taking place and transportation is running as usual. Call for appointments as soon as you get them.
There will be a drive thru fish fry on April 20. The menu includes perch, potato salad, baked beans, roll, apple pie (sugar free available), and drink. It will be open from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and call ahead to order is available. Dinner will cost eight dollars for adults and four dollars for children twelve and younger. A sandwich is four dollars and it will be a dollar per extra piece of fish or six for five dollars. To order 740-596-4706
Last call for medical supplies- wheelchairs to Depends for a very reasonable price. Call 740-596-4706 to make arrangements.
Menus for the week of April 12:
Monday — BBQ, baby bakers, peas, fruit
Tuesday — grilled chicken, glazed carrots, spinach, bread, vanilla wafers, pineapple
Wednesday — lasagna, green beans, garlic biscuit, pears
Thursday — meatloaf, whipped potatoes, roll, brussel sprouts, strawberry applesauce, cookie
Friday — ham and beans, cottage cheese, slaw, cornbread, crackers, Mandarin organs, vanilla pudding
Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The vans and center are handicap accessible.
