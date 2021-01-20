Weather permitting for serviced. If you are not sure, please call and make sure we can get to you.

Transportation- please call as soon as you have an appointment so we can get you on the calendar. We can do all 2021.

We will be doing transportation for vaccines if you need this service. We will also help you register for this. We are working with the Health Dept. You must be 60 or on Medicaid.

“Grab & go” each day 11-11:30. Remember, you may have up to five meals for the week and make arrangements if you cannot get here at the set time.

Menus for the week of Jan. 25:

Monday — chicken, spinach bake, rice, roll, pears.

Tuesday — beef and noodles, whipped potatoes, peas, roll, peaches, cookie.

Wednesday — cabbage casserole, oven fried potatoes, veggie, roll, orange

Thursday — hamburger gravy, whipped potatoes, stewed tomatoes, peas, banana, muffin

Friday — chicken alfredo, green beans, garlic bread, grapes

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

