“Grab & Go” still available daily. Call your transportation as soon as you get your appointment.

Call for number if you are interested in the medical supplies that are reasonable. You do not have to be 60 for this service. They have everything from wheelchairs to Depends.

Menus for the week of March 29:

Monday - roast beef sandwich, whipped potatoes, veggie, jello with fruit

Tuesday - pork chop, broccoli and cheese casserole, muffin, fruit crisp

Wednesday - turkey pot roast, potatoes and carrots, roll, Angel Food cake, fruit

Thursday - ham, scalloped potatoes, greens, roll, apple

Friday - hamburger gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread ,hot peaches

Menus are subject to change. Services are rendered on a non-discriminatory basis. The center and vans are handicap accessible.

